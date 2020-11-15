EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,624,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.06.

APD traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,827. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.67 and its 200-day moving average is $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

