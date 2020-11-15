EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 150.0% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.34. 2,966,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.58. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

