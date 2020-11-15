EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,510 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after buying an additional 249,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MSCI by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,182,000 after buying an additional 61,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,075 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.42. The company had a trading volume of 421,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.17. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $437.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

