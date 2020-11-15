eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGAN. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.55 million, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.73.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,802.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422 in the last 90 days. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 19.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 114,943 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

