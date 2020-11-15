Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

EIGR stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 489,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 278,614 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 947,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 264,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 105,689 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

