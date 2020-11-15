Elaine Sanders Sells 25,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,411,578.94.

Elaine Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$233,640.00.

TMQ opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

