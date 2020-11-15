Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. restated their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 203.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Electromed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

