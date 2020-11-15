Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Secur.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Colliers Secur. in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Electromed by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Electromed by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

