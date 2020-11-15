Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Elevate Credit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Shares of ELVT opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.