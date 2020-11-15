Elrond (EGLD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.06 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $104.78 million and $3.06 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $7.64 or 0.00047625 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elrond

Elrond's genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. Elrond's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

