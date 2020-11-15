Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Raised to $4.80

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $4.60 to $4.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embraer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $537.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.79 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 54.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 587,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Embraer by 347.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 556,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 667.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 449,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 390,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Embraer by 137.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 374,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Embraer by 311.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 278,965 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.