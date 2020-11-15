Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Emclaire Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of EMCF stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Emclaire Financial worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

