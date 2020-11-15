Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.81

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and traded as high as $42.80. Emera shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 2,137 shares traded.

EMRAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

