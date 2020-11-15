Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emergent beat on both earnings and revenues in the third quarter of 2020. The company has been in news after it forged several collaborations to help partners produce an effective vaccine against COVID-19. If the vaccines are successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s 2018 acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats market. Delivery of anthrax vaccine AV7909 began in September 2019, which is driving revenues for the company. However, Emergent’s main product BioThrax vaccine is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the company’s transition to AV7909 is eating into the vaccine’s sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which is a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.33.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at $103,462,274.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,562 shares of company stock worth $14,558,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth $73,000.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

