Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$49.00 by Raymond James

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$49.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.39.

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock opened at C$37.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.77. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

