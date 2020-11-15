Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.51. Encision shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

