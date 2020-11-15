Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

