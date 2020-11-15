Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit