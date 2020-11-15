Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $5.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

EXK stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $573.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

