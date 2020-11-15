Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENDP. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.