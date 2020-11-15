Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $42.21 on Friday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -263.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

