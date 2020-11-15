Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (ERF) to Issue Dec 20 Dividend of $0.01 on December 15th

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a dec 20 dividend on Friday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

ERF stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.32. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $607.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

In other Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 154,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,712.24. Insiders have bought 51,000 shares of company stock worth $131,500 in the last 90 days.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

