Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.82

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.82 and traded as low as $48.71. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 1,650 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

