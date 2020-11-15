Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Head to Head Review

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 4.74 $3.97 billion $0.51 50.76

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entrée Resources and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $31.26, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Barrick Gold 39.00% 4.24% 2.83%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Entrée Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

