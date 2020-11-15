EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. EOS International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 210,000 shares traded.

About EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI)

EOS International, Inc provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.WebÂintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EOS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.