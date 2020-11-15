Eric de Mori Acquires 355,150 Shares of Taruga Minerals Limited (TAR.AX) (ASX:TAR) Stock

Taruga Minerals Limited (TAR.AX) (ASX:TAR) insider Eric de Mori acquired 355,150 shares of Taruga Minerals Limited (TAR.AX) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,533.25 ($13,952.32).

Taruga Minerals Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lithium, and base metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yagahong North project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Torrens iron-oxide-copper-gold project situated in the Gawler Craton, South Australia; and the Flinders project, which covers an area of approximately 647 square kilometers located in the north of Port Augusta, South Australia.

