Eric Dobmeier Purchases 2,000 Shares of Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $14.43 on Friday. Aduro Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $234.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.12.

KDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aduro Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

