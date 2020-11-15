Espers Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Espers has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. Espers has a market cap of $631,403.21 and $89.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,972.67 or 0.99534736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00031557 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00468875 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00793051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00121792 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.