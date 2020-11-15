Eugene M. Bullis Acquires 7,500 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,589. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

