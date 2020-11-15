Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Sells $591,536.10 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,507.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 1st, Imad Mouline sold 2,887 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $436,283.44.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.93.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $671,000.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit