Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Sells $591,536.10 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,507.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Imad Mouline sold 2,887 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $436,283.44.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.93.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $671,000.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.