Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $251.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.73.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of RE opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.82 and a 200-day moving average of $206.79.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

