EverGreenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $229,534.36 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $229,534.36 and approximately $71.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,960.06 or 0.99559366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00469761 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.72 or 0.00784241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00123324 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002852 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,492,333 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

