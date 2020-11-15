Everus Price Tops $0.12 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $54.09 million and $96,010.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $24.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00436477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.03259538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

