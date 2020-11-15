Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

