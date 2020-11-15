Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDR. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 657,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 504,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 368,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40,259 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 70,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.84 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

