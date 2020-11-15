Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $202.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.21 and its 200-day moving average is $178.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

