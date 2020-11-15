EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.