Financial Comparison: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:INSU) & Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:INSU) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shift Technologies and Murphy USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Murphy USA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Shift Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.35%. Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $129.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.82%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift Technologies and Murphy USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A Murphy USA $14.03 billion 0.27 $154.80 million $5.23 25.74

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20% Murphy USA 3.14% 45.51% 14.02%

Volatility and Risk

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Shift Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.