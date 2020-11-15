Financial Review: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Prevail Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.73% 27.20% 14.74% Prevail Therapeutics N/A -50.48% -44.40%

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prevail Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.2% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Prevail Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 5 2 1 0 1.50 Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 141.51%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Prevail Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.16 billion 8.21 $472.79 million $1.65 36.10 Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -4.40

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Prevail Therapeutics. Prevail Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Prevail Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising denim finishing and abrasion, biopreparation, biopolishing bleach clean-up, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rTrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products; and development agreement with CARBIOS to produce enzyme for recycling of pet-plastics and fibers. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation; and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

