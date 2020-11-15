Financial Survey: Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK)

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 1 0 3.00 Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Given Boston Omaha’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Q&K International Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $41.39 million 12.76 -$1.49 million N/A N/A Q&K International Group $172.61 million 1.08 -$69.71 million ($7.80) -0.51

Boston Omaha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q&K International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha -30.11% -3.86% -3.07% Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Q&K International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.0% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Q&K International Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

