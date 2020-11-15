Financial Survey: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) versus Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diana Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 3 0 0 2.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diana Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $1.78, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -67.48% -3.48% -1.78% Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $220.73 million 0.64 -$10.53 million $0.06 25.67 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

