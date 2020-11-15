FirstBlood (1ST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.36 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $1,163.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.67 or 0.03260406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00027095 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

1ST is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.