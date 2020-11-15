Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $814.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 345,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 446,896 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 231,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 205,576 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,988,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after buying an additional 205,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125,213 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.