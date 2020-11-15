Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $814.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 345,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

