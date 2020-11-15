FLETA Market Capitalization Achieves $5.77 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $37,700.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00173791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00970749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00220715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00096723 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00375934 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,072,093,398 tokens. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

