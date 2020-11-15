FLIP (FLP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $416.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $475,902.11 and $416.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00077747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00431386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.21 or 0.03254191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00027385 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

