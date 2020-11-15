FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.81.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,354,000 after acquiring an additional 157,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after acquiring an additional 345,150 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.