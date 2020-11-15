FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of FormFactor worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of FORM opened at $37.52 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $3,984,350 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

