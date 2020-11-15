Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$54.37 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50.

Get Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.50.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.