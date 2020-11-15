Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.41

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.84. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 3,132 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

