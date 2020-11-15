Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.95

Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.95 and traded as low as $37.00. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 627,782 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.95. The company has a market cap of $122.14 million and a PE ratio of -10.26.

In related news, insider Ian Barlow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

About Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

